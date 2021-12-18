Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 53,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

