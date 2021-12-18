Micron Technology (MU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Micron Technology to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MU opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.87.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

