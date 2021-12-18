Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,357 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.6% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $77,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $323.80 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

