Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Sells $101,059.01 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MAA opened at $220.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.15 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 889,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,162,000 after purchasing an additional 41,838 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 198,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.