Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 710 ($9.38) target price on the stock.

LON MIDW opened at GBX 640 ($8.46) on Wednesday. Midwich Group has a 1 year low of GBX 420 ($5.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 839.20 ($11.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £567.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 640.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 592.33.

In other news, insider Stephen Lamb sold 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.59), for a total value of £153,400 ($202,722.35).

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

