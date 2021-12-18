MileVerse Hits One Day Volume of $17.38 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $51.90 million and approximately $17.38 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.97 or 0.08312964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00076432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,785.28 or 1.00035268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00050315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002682 BTC.

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,221,629 coins. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MileVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MileVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

