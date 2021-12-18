Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XYL. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL opened at $115.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.63. Xylem has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,238 shares of company stock worth $8,713,136. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,785,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Xylem by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 593,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.