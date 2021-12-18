Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 172,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,882,394 shares.The stock last traded at $7.83 and had previously closed at $7.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 101.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

