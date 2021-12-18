Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth about $102,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (MBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.