Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $77.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.71.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

NYSE:MC opened at $61.51 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.11.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,239,000 after buying an additional 33,385 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,722,000 after acquiring an additional 32,664 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.