Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS:MONRF opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.71. Moncler has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $78.05.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

