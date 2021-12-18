Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 203.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,354,000 after buying an additional 1,016,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,441,000 after buying an additional 674,244 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at $42,939,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at $40,405,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at $36,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.90.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLG opened at $71.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

