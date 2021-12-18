Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,629 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,214,000 after acquiring an additional 710,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after buying an additional 1,161,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,580,000 after buying an additional 95,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,077,000 after buying an additional 193,223 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after buying an additional 1,322,817 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRE opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.72. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

