Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $40.82 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,082.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,198,650 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

