Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 75,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,242,931 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,224,000 after acquiring an additional 108,393 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

