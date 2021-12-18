Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Reduces Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of IGM Biosciences worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IGMS. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $28.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.90. The company has a market capitalization of $924.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -1.24. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $127.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 61.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

