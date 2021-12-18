Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 10,952 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Renewable Energy Group worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,547,000 after acquiring an additional 852,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,392,000 after purchasing an additional 289,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,815,000 after purchasing an additional 112,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,494,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154 in the last 90 days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

