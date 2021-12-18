Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $419.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Moody's have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well poised for growth on the back of its dominant position in the credit rating industry and a strong balance sheet. Its inorganic growth efforts are expected to help further diversify revenues and expand its global reach. Thus, these deals are likely to aid the company's financials. However, market volatility and a challenging macroeconomic environment might hamper the company's financials in the near term. Also, persistently mounting operating expenses, mainly due to investments in franchises and acquisitions, are expected to hurt the bottom line to some extent in the quarters ahead.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $412.18.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $393.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.60 and a 200-day moving average of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $261.38 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 351,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

