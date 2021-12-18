Morgan Stanley Acquires 403,625 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 882,363 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $144,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 160.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 438 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 102.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,033 shares of company stock valued at $31,371,771 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.97.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $159.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

