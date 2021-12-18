Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Edison International worth $147,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,160,000 after acquiring an additional 334,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,624 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,752,000 after acquiring an additional 325,518 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Edison International by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,850 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $66.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $68.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 131.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

