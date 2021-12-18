Morgan Stanley Buys 23,454 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.36% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $160,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,021,000 after purchasing an additional 61,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV stock opened at $269.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.53. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $217.31 and a one year high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.