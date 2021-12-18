Morgan Stanley Cuts LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target to $19.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LZ. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard Preece sold 27,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $500,749.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,036,802.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,257 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,550.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

