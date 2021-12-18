Morgan Stanley Has $136.54 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,347,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $136,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 371,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,641,000 after buying an additional 60,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $101.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $79.82 and a one year high of $108.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RY. TD Securities lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

