Morgan Stanley Has $151.89 Million Stock Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 51job were worth $151,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 51job by 845.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,454,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,208 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in 51job during the second quarter worth about $98,500,000. Attestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the second quarter worth about $48,840,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 62.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,419,000 after buying an additional 356,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in 51job by 94.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 620,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.06.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 18.56%. Analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

