Morgan Stanley Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $160.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.38.

Shares of AMAT opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

