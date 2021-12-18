Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,020,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,757 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $129,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

GPC opened at $133.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $139.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

