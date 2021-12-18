Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $132,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $62.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

