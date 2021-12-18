Motco Acquires 2,331 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

NYSE SRE opened at $126.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.66. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

