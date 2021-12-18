Motco Acquires 2,641 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Motco lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 108.88%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

