Motco Acquires 4,171 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Motco increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

NYSE:NEE opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

