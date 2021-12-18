Motco Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Motco raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP opened at $242.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.36. The firm has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $249.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.82%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

