M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $18,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $14,090,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,428 shares of company stock worth $73,735,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $222.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.54.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.