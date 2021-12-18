M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $29,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $233,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

TSM opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $102.91 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.26. The company has a market capitalization of $603.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.