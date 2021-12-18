M&T Bank Corp Has $25.23 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 321,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $25,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Sysco by 74.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 6.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $72.11 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

