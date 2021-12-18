M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,625 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after acquiring an additional 908,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,111,000 after acquiring an additional 196,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

