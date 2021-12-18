M&T Bank Corp Sells 352 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

Deere & Company stock opened at $347.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $262.85 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

