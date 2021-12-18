M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $195.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.52% from the stock’s current price.

MTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $147.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.85. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in M&T Bank by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.