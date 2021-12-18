MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 337.8% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,016,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,417 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter worth approximately $18,986,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter worth approximately $15,555,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 361.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 444,800 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter worth approximately $10,226,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYTE traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.49. 136,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -30.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.