Naihui Miao Sells 10,000 Shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Stock

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) COO Naihui Miao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GURE opened at $4.58 on Friday. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $17.75 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GURE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulf Resources in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gulf Resources by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gulf Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

