Naihui Miao Sells 10,000 Shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Stock

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) COO Naihui Miao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:GURE opened at $4.58 on Friday. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.
Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $17.75 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
About Gulf Resources
Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.
