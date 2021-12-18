Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 3,200 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,375 shares of company stock valued at $137,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

