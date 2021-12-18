Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,057,000 after purchasing an additional 846,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avista by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 238,125 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after acquiring an additional 186,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,487,000 after acquiring an additional 126,057 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 4,167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 123,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.45%.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.