Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,727 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,502,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,782,000 after purchasing an additional 193,787 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 510,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,674 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,089,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 64,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38,306 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

