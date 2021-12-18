Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 52.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 39.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.6% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.