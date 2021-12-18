National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) to Issue $0.68 Dividend

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6824 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTIOF shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

