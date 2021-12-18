National Express Group (LON:NEX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 310 ($4.10) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.49) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 340 ($4.49).

Get National Express Group alerts:

Shares of National Express Group stock opened at GBX 249.20 ($3.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 231.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 250.05. National Express Group has a one year low of GBX 206.70 ($2.73) and a one year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.46).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.