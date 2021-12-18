Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 269.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,927 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of InMode by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,641 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of InMode by 83.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InMode by 83.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,185 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of InMode by 25.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,717 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 9.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on INMD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of INMD opened at $67.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

