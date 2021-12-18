Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $54,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

American Water Works stock opened at $183.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.23 and a 200 day moving average of $171.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

