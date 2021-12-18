Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 85,126 Shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 84.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,126 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Biotech were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Trinity Biotech by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Trinity Biotech by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 100,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trinity Biotech by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.53. Trinity Biotech plc has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

