Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Endeavour Mining Corporation (ASX:EVR) Stock

Endeavour Mining Corporation (ASX:EVR) insider Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($17,857.14).

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation (Endeavour) is an intermediate gold producer. The Company is a gold mining company that operates five mines in Cote d’Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity), Burkina Faso (Karma), Mali (Tabakoto) and Ghana (Nzema), along with project development and exploration assets. The Company’s segments include Agbaou Mine Cote d’Ivoire, Nzema Mine Ghana, Tabakoto Mine Mali, Ity Mine Cote d’Ivoire, Karma Mine Burkina Faso, Exploration and Non-Mining.

