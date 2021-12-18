Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.26 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $1.26, Zacks reports. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 247.17%.

Shares of NYSE NM opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.98. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 136.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.